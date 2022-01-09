The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man they said failed to renew his registration with the state as a registered sex offender.
According to an FPD news release, police are trying to find 35-year-old Roshawn Lamont Cotton who they said may be in Columbia, and now they are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to Cotton's arrest.
FPD asks that anyone with information call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.
