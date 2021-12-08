The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people they said stole more than $1,000 in fragrances from the CoolSprings Galleria.
According to an FPD news release, the theft happened at the CoolSprings Ulta around 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.
No other information about the theft was released by police, and now an unspecified cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the duo.
FPD asks that anyone with information about the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
