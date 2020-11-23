The Franklin Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they believe attempted to cash a stolen check from a vehicle burglary.
According to an FPD news release, the woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera attempting to cash the check, and now police are offering an undisclosed cash reward for information on the woman.
Police continue to ask drivers not to leave purses, wallets and other valuables in plain view in parked vehicles, especially at parks and gyms.
Police ask that anyone with information on the suspect call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.
