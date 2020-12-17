The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the person involved in an attempted burglary early on Sunday morning.
According to an FPD news release, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Music City Pawn on Murfreesboro Road just before 5 a.m.
Responding officers found the business' front door glass shattered, but they said that the suspects did not steal anything before fleeing in a two-tone, blue and gray, late 90’s model GMC Yukon SUV.
Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.