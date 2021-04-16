The Franklin Police is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted Nashville woman.
According to an FPD news release, police and crime stoppers are offering an unspecified cash reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of 29-year-old Rantoyrea Ezell, who is wanted for shoplifting, drug possession and possession of burglary tools.
Ezell, of Nashville, has several convictions for similar crimes, and according to police she was on bond when the latest charges were leveled against her.
Police ask that anyone with information contact crime stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip here.
