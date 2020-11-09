The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three young people suspected in stealing cash and other items from unlocked vehicles at a Cool Springs retirement community.
The exact location was not disclosed by police, but it did release a video of three suspects in an FPD news release.
Now Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the suspects.
Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 615-794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous tip.
