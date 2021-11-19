The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a person they said is wanted in connection with a theft from a Franklin home on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
FPD didn't release any more information about the incident, including detailing what was taken, but they did release security footage from the home that showed a delivery being made to the home and the person delivering the item run out of the home with an unknown item in hand.
Now police are hoping that someone will recognize the person. Police ask that anyone who knows the identity of the person call Crime Stoppers at (615)794-4000 or submit and anonymous tip online here.
