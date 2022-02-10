The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who struck a motorists vehicle in a road rage incident.
FPD released a cell phone video recorded by the victim that shows the driver of a motorcycle punch and shatter the driver's side mirror.
According to an FPD news release, the incident followed a verbal altercation in traffic on Murfreesboro Road near Interstate 65.
Police describe the man as white, possibly with an Australian accent, who rides a blue sport bike with an extended swingarm.
FPD asks that anyone with information about the man or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.