Franklin Police Department

The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who struck a motorists vehicle in a road rage incident.

FPD released a cell phone video recorded by the victim that shows the driver of a motorcycle punch and shatter the driver's side mirror.

According to an FPD news release, the incident followed a verbal altercation in traffic on Murfreesboro Road near Interstate 65.

Police describe the man as white, possibly with an Australian accent, who rides a blue sport bike with an extended swingarm. 

FPD asks that anyone with information about the man or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous eTip here.