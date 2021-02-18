UPDATE: Franklin Police shared on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon that it had identified the suspect of the potential burglary and that the suspect is no longer wanted for questioning.
Original story follows: The Franklin Police is seeking the public's help in identifying a man it said attempted to burglarize a business.
According to an FPD news release, detectives said that the unidentified man attempted to force his way into a suite in the Jamison Station condominiums on Liberty Pike.
Police said that the man was not successful in breaking into the building, but it is seeking to question him about the incident.
Police did not release the date or time of the incident, but it does ask that anyone with information about the man or the incident call FPD at 615-794-4000 or online by submitting an anonymous eTip.
