The Franklin Police have announced an increase in neighborhood patrols after a rise in vehicle burglaries, including using what FPD has called "covert police vehicles."
According to an FPD news release, detectives are currently investigating dozens of auto burglaries which have mainly targeted unlocked vehicles in subdivisions where items such as electronics, purses and wallets have been stolen.
"These criminals are bold, and many of the victim vehicles were entered while they sat parked in their owners’ driveways," the news release reads. "In one case, thieves stole a victim’s car after finding the key left inside."
FPD is reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and valuables hidden, especially at night.
They are also asking anyone with information on recent vehicle burglaries tot contact FPD at (615) 794-2513.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.