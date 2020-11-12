Franklin Police Department's Deputy Chief Greg Policastro is retiring on Friday after a 48-year career in law enforcement.
According to an FPD news release, Policastro began his career with the Baltimore Police Department in 1972, later serving with the Lakeland Police Department in Florida for nearly 26 years before joining FPD in 2014.
Policastro served as the Deputy Chief of FPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and is retiring as the head of the Department’s Field Operations Division which includes Uniformed Patrol, SWAT, Crisis Negotiations, Underwater Recovery & Swift Water Rescue, Traffic & Motors Unit, and Bike Patrol.
“It has been my pride and privilege to serve the City of Franklin over the past six years,” Deputy Chief Policastro said in a news release. “I’m grateful to Chief Faulkner and the remarkable officers who daily demonstrate their dedication and commitment to the residents and visitors of Franklin. I’m proud to have watched this team’s tireless work throughout the many challenges of this past year.”
“Deputy Chief Greg Policastro has been a valued member of my staff and the Franklin Police Department," Chief Deborah Faulkner added. "He has served throughout his law enforcement career with pride and professionalism. I will miss him but look forward to seeing him around Franklin with his dear wife, Judith.”
City Administrator Eric Stuckey also congratulated and thanked Policastro’s service to the city.
“Greg and his family have been an important part of our extended City family,” Stuckey said. “His contributions to the FPD and connection to our community are a great source of pride. I congratulate the Policastro’s as they start this new chapter and am glad that they will continue to call Franklin home.”
