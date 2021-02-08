The Franklin Police Department honored a retiring long-time employee Mary Casteel on Friday.
According to an FPD news release, Casteel began her career with FPD as an Emergency Dispatcher in 2006 before becoming a Communications Support Specialist.
Casteel hails from Toledo, Ohio, and before joining FPD she served eight years in the U.S. Navy.
“Mrs. Casteel has been a valued member of the Franklin Police Department for many years,” FPD Chief Deborah Faulkner said in the news release. “She will be greatly missed, but we all wish her the best in her retirement.”
Casteel recently lost her beloved husband Larry, and plans to spend quality time with her family and friends, including her 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“I’ve loved being a part of the FPD family and the opportunities I’ve been given,” Casteel said. “It’s been an incredible honor to help citizens by talking them through some of the scariest moments of their lives over the telephone, and to work with this special team of public safety professionals. I will truly miss being with my Franklin Police Department family every day.”
