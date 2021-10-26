The Franklin Police Department announced the closure of a section of downtown Franklin to motor vehicles on Sunday evening in order to make Halloween safe for children and families taking part in trick-or-treating, per a release.
According to an FPD news release, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. West Main Street and Fair Street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic between 7th and 11th Avenues, and 9th Avenue between Natchez Street and Highway 96 West.
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, October is one of the most dangerous months for pedestrians, and the NHTSA has provided a list of Halloween safety tips for pedestrians, motorists and party-goers.
Safety Tips for Drivers
- Be alert for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.
- On Halloween there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.
- Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop, wait for them to pass.
- Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Your attention needs to always be on the road.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.
Safety Tips for Pedestrians
- Walk on a sidewalk if one is available and use crosswalks.
- Before the Halloween festivities begin, create a “buddy system” to get each other home safely and prevent walking alone.
Tips for Party Hosts
Be a responsible party host and take action to make sure guests get home safely.
- Serve plenty of food and provide non-alcoholic beverage options.
- Collect car keys from guests who are drinking.
- Prepare to call taxis, rideshares, provide sleeping accommodations, or—if you’re sober—drive guests home yourself.
FPD officers will also have increased patrols in neighborhoods on Halloween and leading into the weekend, and in addition, FPD announced that officers will be conducting checks on sex offenders in the city.
According to that news release, registered sex offenders who are under Tennessee Department of Corrections supervision are required to remain inside of their registered home by 6 p.m. on Halloween night and are barred from decorating their home, dressing in costumes, attending festivals or parties, opening their door for trick-or-treaters or even having their porch lights turned on.
