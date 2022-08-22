The Franklin Police Department will host a four-day women's self defense class in both September and November.
According to an FPD news release, the 12-hour program known as the Rape Aggression Defense systems training (RAD) is designed "for the average woman with no previous experience or background in physical skills training," and mothers and daughters are encouraged to attend the classes together.
"Helping to provide this training is something that I always look forward to,” RAD instructor FPD Sergeant Amy Butler said in the news release. “Participants walk away from this experience with a renewed feeling of confidence that they can avoid or overcome an attacker, we just show them how.”
An online registration form is available here and should be completed and emailed to Sgt. Butler at [email protected].
Classes will take place Sept. 13, 14, 20 and 21 with another class set for Nov. 8, 10, 15 and 17, all of which will take place from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at FPD Headquarters located at 900 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.
More information can be found here.
