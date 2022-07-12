The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of a wanted man in Miami who they said has been on the run from authorities since at least May.
According to an FPD news release, 39-year-old Joshua Jaco was wanted for two charges of sexual battery by an authority figure from a 2021 criminal investigation.
"He was captured by authorities, yesterday, in Miami, and is now awaiting extradition back to Franklin to face those charges," FPD said in the news release on Tuesday.
No additional details of that investigation or Jaco's arrest were immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.