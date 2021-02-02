The 2021 Franklin Pride celebration will be held on Saturday, July 31, at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
The announcement was made on Tuesday on the Franklin Pride Facebook page, with the free event set to open at 1 p.m.
The event will feature a craft fair, vendor booths, food trucks, beer and wine, a youth activity center, as well as drag queens and live music on the Music City Prep Clinic Stage.
The annual event is an outreach program of Parents, Friends and Allies United with LGBT+ People in coordination with the Tennessee Equality Project Foundation.
According to Franklin Pride, special accommodations will be made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including handing out masks to attendees and encouraging social distancing.
Several other events are also being planned for that weekend, but they have not yet been announced.
Last year the inaugural Franklin Pride celebration was canceled due to the pandemic.
More information about Franklin Pride, including how to become a vendor or sponsor can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.