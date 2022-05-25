Franklin Pride's second annual celebration will return to the Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Saturday, June 4, featuring live entertainment and much more.
The free event will take place from noon-7 p.m. and is expected to draw thousands of attendees, and while it celebrates Williamson County's LGBTQ+ population, all are welcome to enjoy dozens of vendors representing local eateries, non-profits and businesses vendors as well two stages of live entertainment and children's games.
Performers will include Major Minors, Blair Bitch and Queens, Sisters Mann, Fancy Hagood and many more, and a full schedule of events can be found here.
