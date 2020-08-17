Protesters gathered on the Franklin town square on Monday to demonstrate against the state legislature’s move to criminalize camping outside of the state capitol, but this time, tensions turned into a scuffle over the Confederate monument.
The My Voice, My Right demonstration took place at 6 p.m. with around 30 people present in the first half hour. The number grew to more than 50 people by 7 p.m., but this event did not match the numbers seen at previous Franklin demonstrations throughout the summer.
The demonstration was a direct response to the Tennessee state legislature's passage of a bill that would increase penalties for camping and vandalism on state property related to recent Capitol protests.
Many of the state's claims and charges surrounding reported vandalism have often been in response to protester's use of sidewalk chalk, something that is easily removed from surfaces.
Messages written in chalk have been a one of several tactics used by the occupation of Legislative Plaza by a small group of demonstrators, who have been camped out on the plaza and at times the steps of the Capitol for more than 60 days.
Critics of the bill have called the move anti-First Amendment, especially as the increased penalties could see protesters charged with felonies, which could cause them to potentially lose voting rights.
As demonstrations on the square have become more common over the past few weeks with protesters, who are generally younger and are holding signs and chanting, so too are the presence of counter-protesters.
Many of them sit from afar on the outer ring of the town square, while others drive around the square cursing at protesters, with one unidentified lady calling protesters the n-word as she drove by Monday evening.
Supporters of the protest included the Williamson County Young Democrats, Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition and Franklin Teens for Justice, as well as an array of demonstrators who have taken part in the People's Plaza demonstrations outside of the state capitol.
Protest organizer Howard Garrett said that, while Monday's action was in response to the legislature's attempt to criminalize the capitol protests, the bigger issues remains around racial injustice.
"I feel as if it's sad when we have a governor who won't do his job and speak to his constituents although they may not have the same views as him," Garrett said. "When you are governor it's your responsibility to listen to both sides of the story.
"I want people to understand that, while you may disagree, that it's important to know that we have different views, and whatever your view is you have your right to express how you feel because that's your constitutional right and we shouldn't be passing bills to stop people or to muzzle their mouths."
Franklin resident Angel Stansberry and Nashville resident Sunni Swank, both of whom have been active in the People's Plaza demonstrations, also spoke to the crowd encouraging the demonstrators to not give up in the face of opposition.
Franklin Community Church Pastor Kevin Riggs led the group in a closing prayer calling the protest "kingdom work."
Riggs pointed out that while the legislation that sparked the Franklin protest was a Nashville issue, the issues of free speech are universal, adding that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is a prominent Williamson County resident.
As the demonstration concluded around 8 p.m. tensions quickly rose when several protesters made their way to the Confederate monument known as 'Chip' and began writing on the base of the obelisk with chalk, including popular protest messages like "BLM" and "ACAB," which stand for "Black Lives Matter" and "All Cops Are Bastards."
Within seconds a handful of counter-protesters, who had mainly stood around the exterior of square throughout the demonstration, came running up to the monument yelling at protesters and surrounding the monument in an attempt to protect it, with some erasing the chalk messages using bottled water.
Some shoving broke out among the two groups, but within a minute around one dozen Franklin Police officers swarmed the square and broke up the tense crowd, although no arrests were made and no citations were issued. No one was injured in the incident.
Arguments continued between the two groups for some time, with a few protesters and counter-protesters attempting to have a dialogue about their differences and difference in opinion about the meaning of the monument, a landmark that protestors have called a symbol of Franklin's racist past during previous demonstrations.
One counter protester, Ronny Mangrum, a Franklin native, said that to him the monument is a symbol of sacrifice and loss of the average solider who fought for the Confederacy during the American Civil War.
"This is not put up to celebrate the Confederacy or anything about that," Mangrum said. "It's put up to honor the men who left here, the men and boys who went to war and most of them didn't come back. This is to honor the soldiers, it's not pushing no ideology or anything else, it's just to honor solider boys who left Williamson County.
"If people would just read the damn thing they'd see what it means. You don't have to go to all this slavery bullshit. It's just a monument to the boys who left this town to go fight for their country...We do that for generations, whether that's right or wrong we still go fight for our county and we honor the ones who do and that's what this is about, nothing more, nothing less."
Mangrum said that he and others who are supporters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and some who are members of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, have been worried about vandalism of the monument. This is why he said they have attended the various demonstrations throughout the summer.
While there was some dialogue between the two groups, where it leads is unknown, as Mangrum said that he sees a community that has been changed by an influx of new residents who he said don't understand the community that he was raised in.
One protester who did engage in a dialogue with a counter-protester, who went only by her first name, Xtiana, a Nashville resident, said that it was important to support those in Franklin who share their values and concerns around racial injustice, in part by engaging in challenging conversations.
"I try and use these opportunities to educate and really break down what's going on because I think a lot of the other side's arguments as far as maintaining these statues, the argument is constantly the same and the rebuttals are constantly the same and I always try and debunk those," Xtiana said. "I don't know if I would say it was productive, but I'd like to think so.
"All of those conversations plant a seed, what people choose to do with that information is on them, but I think once you're told something or educated about something you can't go back from that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.