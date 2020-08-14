Local activists are planning a protest on the Franklin square Monday evening in response to the state legislature's move to criminalize ongoing protests outside of the state Capitol.
According to a news release, the My Voice, My Right community action is planned on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. and is a direct response to the Tennessee state legislature's passage of a bill that would increase penalties for camping and vandalism on state property related to recent Capitol protests.
It should be noted that many of the state's claims and charges surrounding reported vandalism have often been in response to protestor's use of sidewalk chalk, something that is easily removed from surfaces.
Messages written in chalk have been a one of several tactics used by the occupation of Legislative Plaza by a small group of demonstrators, who have been camped out on the plaza and at times the steps of the Capitol for more than 60 days.
Critics of the bill have called the move anti-First Amendment, especially as the increased penalties could see protestors charged with felonies, which could cause them to potentially lose voting rights.
"We must stand together to ensure that all of our voices are heard," protest organizer Howard Garrett said in the news release. It’s disappointing that our State Legislature has decided to stand on the wrong side of history."
Garrett is a Franklin resident who ran against Clyde Barnhill for a position on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman.
"We must stray away from the systems that were built to oppress us," Garrett said. "It is important that our voices are not silent, and we ensure that our Legislators are aware of the pain that is experiencing throughout our country. Until Black Lives Matter, we have work to do. Please come out with your signs and mask, and stand with us."
Supporters of the protest include the Williamson County Young Democrats, Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition and Franklin Teens for Justice and Franklin Community Church Pastor Kevin Riggs.
As Williamson County and the entire country is still struggling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have said that masks are required, and Williamson County still has a mask mandate in effect for public health.
