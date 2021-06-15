On Tuesday, June 22, at 1 p.m., supporters of Gracie Solomon, who has mounted allegations of abuse against her father Aaron Solomon, will gather outside the Williamson County Court House as a hearing regarding the Solomon family is slated to happen that day.
The former WSMV Channel 4 News anchor is accused by his daughter and ex-wife of having sexually abused Gracie, and they also allege he was involved with his son's death. The court hearing is related to a civil lawsuit filed by Aaron Solomon against his ex-wife Angelia Solomon and others for making the allegations against him online. Aaron Solomon has not been charged with a crime and has denied all allegations levied against him.
The rally is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 135 4th Avenue in downtown Franklin, just outside the Williamson County Courthouse. Organized by the Freedom For Gracie social media pages, the rally will be held just before Aaron and Angelia Solomon's court hearing at 2:30 p.m. at the same courthouse.
Judge James Martin will preside over the hearing, which was originally scheduled to be held on June 1, but was later rescheduled to June 22. Aaron Solomon's lawsuit names 30 individuals alleged by his attorney to have made accusations against him online.
