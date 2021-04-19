A Williamson County Grand Jury indicted a Franklin real estate agent on theft and money laundering charges.
According to a Franklin Police Department news release, 42-year-old Michael Keith Burchyett was indicted on one charge of theft over $250,000, criminal simulation and money laundering, following a "in-depth" investigation by FPD detectives.
FPD alleges that Burchyett used forged closing documents to trick an unidentified client from China into believing that they had purchased a $495,000 Franklin home.
"Burchyett diverted the victim’s money for his own use and then sold the listing to someone else," the news release reads.
Burchyett was booked and released from the Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.
