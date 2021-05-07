The City of Franklin recognized a Cool Springs Galleria security guard for her actions in responding to an April 8 theft incident.
Brianna Jackson, a sergeant with mall security, was nominated and presented with the Citizens Accommodations Award by Franklin Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Charlie Warner.
Warner detailed Jackson's efforts in his written nomination, where he said that Jackson sprung into action on April 8 when she learned of an in-progress theft at an undisclosed store inside of the Cool Springs Galleria.
Jackson saw the suspect of the alleged theft getting into a vehicle and when she was gathering information about the suspect and the vehicle, she was struck by the suspect's vehicle as the suspect attempted to leave the mall, which pinned Jackson's legs against another parked vehicle before fleeing the scene.
"Sgt. Jackson maintained her composure, taking note of the suspect description, suspect vehicle description, and direction of travel, radioing that information to police dispatch while requesting medical assistance for herself," Warner wrote in the nomination.
Warner said that the information that Jackson was able to relay to FPD officers resulted in the arrest of the unidentified suspect.
"Her contributions were immeasurable, and Sgt. Jackson has the gratitude of the FPD for all she did to aid in the identification and arrest of a dangerous criminal who had no regard for the welfare of others while perpetrating crime in our community," Warner wrote.
Jackson was presented with the award and a commemorative FPD challenge coin.
