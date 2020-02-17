A Franklin business offering ride-sharing services in Williamson County is at the center of a lawsuit by the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.
The Metro Nashville Airport Authority is suing Ride Simply and Virginia Walker, Ride Simply’s founder and CEO, who started the business about six years ago after Walker said she saw an opportunity to offer safe, hyper-local transportation. She says her business fills a demand for transportation across the county and Middle Tennessee, especially for seniors.
Walker said that Ride Simply aimed to serve a community of local residents, especially seniors and professionals, who may need safe, reliable and affordable transportation around Williamson County and to and from Nashville.
According to records filed in the Davidson County Civil Circuit Court, MNAA alleges that Walker unlawfully operated a ride-sharing company on airport property for approximately four years without the required permits.
The lawsuit, which was filed in December of 2019, says that MNAA is seeking damages in the form of uncollected transportation and permitting fees, attorney fees and court costs in an unspecified amount.
While the court documents don’t specify a dollar amount that MNAA is seeking, Walker has said that she is facing an estimated $70,000 bill including the court fees.
Walker said that she was forced to dissolve Ride Simply and let go of 35 drivers around Christmas of 2018, a move that some of her estimated 1,500 customers were not happy with.
One of those customers is Beverly Burger, who said that Ride Simply offered her and other core early customers the ability to travel hassle-free and not feel so worried about a stranger picking them up early in the morning or dropping them off late at night at her home.
"I have used Uber and Lyft before, but I really prefer her service because she's local, I know that she's vetted all of her drivers, they get put through a background check, they have insurance on their cars, so I know when someone picks me up that I'll feel very safe," Burger said.
Walker has since started a new, but very similar, business called Ride Simply Angels.
Walker said while Ride Simply began as a way to address needs for Williamson County residents to get around the county and to and from Nashville, she said that she plans to expand Ride Simply Angels to the greater Metro Nashville area in the next few months, but Walker maintains that the airport is no longer a destination that the service will take people to or from the airport.
“We’re not going to go to the airport ever again,” Walker said. “All people want is a simple ride.”
Walker says the suit is an unwarranted attack on a small business.
The Lawsuit
In November of 2019 Walker filed for dissolution of Ride Simply and soon after registered her new company, Ride Simply Angels, LLC, which provides the same transportation services, but does not travel to the airport, she says.
According to the lawsuit, it was in October of 2017 that MNAA first became aware of Ride Simply’s operations at the airport and contacted Walker about the required permits, to which, according to the filed court documents, MNAA said that Walker indicated that she would do whatever was needed to become compliant.
In February, September and October 2018, unidentified employees of MNAA conducted a total of three “secret shop” rides all without Walker having applied for the required permits.
According to MNAA’s complaint, MNAA issued several requests to Walker to become compliant, giving her until March 1, 2018 to do so.
Walker requested additional time to become compliant which was denied by MNAA and resulted in a Cease and Desist order on Sept. 10, 2018.
According to the filed court documents, MNAA alleges that during their October 2018 “secret shop” of Ride Simply that the unidentified driver admitted to the passenger, who did not say they were an MNAA employee, that he was aware that Ride Simply was not allowed to conduct business at the airport, and that all of the drivers had been instructed by Walker to lie to airport authorities if they were asked who they drove for.
MNAA alleged that a similar deception also happened in September of 2018, when a white Hyndai Elantra was pulled over for speeding.
According to the complaint, the driver told a MNAA Public Safety officer that he was transporting a passenger for the ride-sharing service Lyft, but when asked to provide information to confirm that he was driving for Lyft the driver admitted to driving for Ride Simply, who had already been banned from operating on the property. The driver in that instance stated that he was not aware of the Cease and Desist order.
This deception could be done in part, MNAA alleged, because the fleet of vehicles driven by Ride Simply drivers did not have any exterior markings to indicate that they were operating as a commercial vehicle.
Part of MNAA’s complaint is that since Ride Simply did not have the correct permit to access Level 1 of the airport where other commercial vehicles drop off and pick up passengers, they use the Level 2 curbside pickup that is intended for non-commercial use, “thereby interfering with operations and traffic control by taking space intended for pickup and drop-off of airport travelers by friends, family and other non-commercial entities.”
In addition to the disruptions in traffic, operating without a permit and allegedly instructing drivers to lie, MNAA alleged that Walker “has used Ride Simply, LLC, to work a fraud and injustice upon both MNAA and the public in contravention of public policy.” Other examples that MNAA outlined in the complaint is Walker’s alleged change of scheduling rides via phone calls instead of by way of the Ride Simply app in order to prevent app and text records from being used as evidence.
Ride Sharing in the County
According to Ride Simply's website, the same website that now operates Ride Simply Angels, passengers can travel in a four-passenger sedan to and from a destination in Franklin for $20 and from Franklin to Nashville for $40.
The service can take passengers to Downtown Nashville restaurants, concerts and more, a focus of her business is to bring people to and from the pharmacy or medical appointments, even going as far as to have the driver sit in the waiting room for patients who may have procedures in which someone must be present throughout the procedure and to ensure that they get home safely.
Walker said that she requires her drivers to dress professionally, hold insurance and pass both a background check and drug test.
Ride Simply and now Ride Simply Angels allows passengers to book a ride in advance an app or by way of their website, and according to the website, drivers working an average of 18 hours a week are able to bring home an estimated $644 per week.
And while Uber and Lyft both currently operate in Williamson County, for Walker and her customers, safety is the key to her business.
Safety is an issue that has been a growing concern as ride-sharing has become a more popular form of transportation across the country, and with it has come a flood of dash cam videos posted online of everything from unruly passengers and drivers to outright assaults.
In 2019 Uber released the company's first U.S. Safety Report which included data collected from 2017 and 2018.
The report detailed 10 fatal physical assaults in 2017 and 9 in 2018, numbers that show that only 0.000001% of trips experienced the incidents with a reported 1 billion and 1.3 billion trips for each respective year.
The report also showed that 5,981 sexual assaults were reported in both 2017 and 2018, numbers that range from 0.0001% to 0.00006% of total rides, depending on the specifics and severity of the sexual assaults as broken down by Uber’s reporting.
While the future of Ride Simply Angels and the continuing legal case against Ride Simply and Walker is unclear, she maintains that Ride Simply didn't actually fit in either the ride-sharing category or that of a taxi service, likening her role to more of a dispatcher simply connecting independent drivers to independent passengers in need of transportation.
With the growing and aging population across both the county and all of Middle Tennessee, the need for safe and reliable transportation will no doubt continue to be a challenge, one that may not be easily tackled by small business, and may be spearheaded by non-profits as is the plan in nearby Wilson County.
Most recently, MNAA's lawyer asked the judge to allow Ride Simply Angels to be included as a defendant in the case in order to see if the money earned by Ride Simply was transferred to the new company.
MNAA did not respond for a request for comment.
