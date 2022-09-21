The temporary closure of the southbound lane of Franklin Road between Liberty Pike and First Avenue has been completed two days ahead of schedule and the roadway is now open to regular traffic.
The city announced the reopening on Wednesday afternoon, and previously said that the lane closure would speed up the Tennessee Department of Transportation's anticipated completion date of the road project by four weeks, with paving expected to occur in November and the project expected to be complete by the end of the year.
