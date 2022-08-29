A section of Franklin Road will see a temporary lane closure for most of September.
According to the City of Franklin, Franklin Road's southbound lane will be closed between Liberty Pike and First Avenue from Sept. 6-23, but the northbound lane will remain open.
The city said in a news release that the lane closure will speed up the Tennessee Department of Transportation's anticipated completion date of the road project by four weeks, with paving expected to occur in November.
Southbound Franklin Road traffic will be detoured at Mack Hatcher to Hillsboro Road, with local traffic to be allowed from Mack Hatcher to Liberty Pike.
Full access will be available to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and The Factory at Franklin.
“We understand this will be a temporary inconvenience for some residents but closing this lane will allow our contractor to work continuously without the hindrance of traffic," Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said in the news release.
"This temporary closure will help to complete the infrastructure work so we can get paving completed by the end of the year. We appreciate our community’s patience while we work to complete this project as soon as we can.”
