The Franklin Rodeo has postponed the annual event until 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made on Feb. 4 and will now see the 71st Franklin Rodeo scheduled for May 19-21, 2022.
"Despite initially planning to continue the event this May, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has led the Franklin Noon Rotary Club and Rodeo Committee to make the difficult decision to postpone the event until next year," the news release reads.
The AG Expo Park is currently used as the county's COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.
“Postponing the 70-year-old Rodeo was not made lightly,” said Rodeo Executive Director Bill Fitzgerald said in the announcement. “With continued use of the Williamson County Ag Expo Park as a Covid test site and now a vaccination site, for potentially the remainder of 2021, we really didn’t have a choice. We considered several other options but could not come up with a viable alternative location or time to hold the Rodeo this year.”
The rodeo is the largest rodeo in the state and is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, drawing around 15,000 fans from across the country each year.
“Since its inception, this long-standing community tradition has raised over $4 million for local charities,” said Mark Tumblin, Franklin Noon Rotary Club President. “We hope to be able to do something to 'keep the tradition alive' this year,” he added.
More information about the Franklin Rodeo, including tickets for the 2022 rodeo, can be found here.
