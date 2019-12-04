The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a special work session Wednesday night to help aldermen, citizens and others become more educated on the use of roundabouts and how they function to keep traffic moving.
“We’re just trying to see what lessons we can learn, because traffic and congestion continue to be one of the primary issues we hear from our citizens and community overall,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “This is another potential tool in the toolbox, and we want the community to know it’s something we’re thinking about it.”
Alderman Bev Burger, First Ward, requested the special session, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the board room at City Hall. Burger said that even though the board had approved the use of a roundabout design at the intersection of Liberty Pike and Royal Oaks Boulevard, she and other aldermen were hearing from constituents who still had questions about the concept. In fact, some of the aldermen have either been vocal in their opposition to roundabouts or were still unsure about them.
“The more I heard, I thought, people need to get educated,” Burger said. “They have all sorts of opinions, but most of them are not informed opinions — because why would they be? They’re not engineers. They don’t work in the roundabout or the infrastructure field. That’s totally understandable. I thought to answer these questions, we need the expert who is designing this and to show why this is the best design.”
That would be Mark Lenters of Kimley-Horn & Associates, one of the nation's premier planning and design consultants. He will be making a presentation to the board, with questions and discussions to follow.
Roundabouts have traditionally been most common in the United Kingdom, but they have been increasingly coming into use throughout the U.S. for the past 25 years or so. Stuckey pointed out their effective usage in places like Carmel, Ind., and Sedona, Ariz. In Franklin, there are roundabouts at Liberty Pike and Oxford Glen Drive and East McEwen Drive and Oxford Glen Drive. Of course, the downtown square is designed as a roundabout, or a traffic circle.
“It is a traffic-design solution that has come up from time to time and has been used by a number of communities pretty effectively in terms of managing congestion,” Stuckey said. “Roundabouts tend to keep traffic moving. If used in the right way, they can be an alternative that keeps traffic moving through busy intersections more effectively than the traditional traffic signals that start and stop traffic at different times.”
