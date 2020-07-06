After more than four months of sitting idle because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Franklin’s blue bin recycling service will resume Monday, July 13.
According to a press release sent Monday, the city suspended the program in early March as the processor it was using in Marshall County had closed as a result of the virus outbreak.
Citizens are urged to clean out their bins if they have been using it as an extra trash container. Blue bin delivery will be resumed to residents who have requested a bin, but not yet received their container. Residents are reminded of the following recycling guidelines:
- Put your blue bin out with your black roll-out container on your trash collection day.
- Keep items clean, dry and loose.
- Do not use plastic bags as they are considered a contaminant.
- Acceptable Items Include aluminum, boxes/cardboard, newspaper, tin/steel, and plastics 1 and 2
- Blue bags will not be collected
- Cardboard needs to be in the bin. Cardboard will not be collected off the ground.
The city’s processor will accept recycling and process it using temporary employees. This new arrangement will result in a six-month contract with Marshall County with the agreement to pay a $25 per ton tipping fee. This fee is significantly less than other contractors and less than taking the items to a landfill, according to the release.
The estimated cost for recycling will be an added $50,000 for the next six months, with no costs being passed on to customers at this time. The city will reassess the contract at the end of six months and hopes to return to the original contractual agreement with no tipping fee.
“We thank the residents of Franklin for their patience during the pandemic when we could not collect recyclables,” City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “We are looking forward to restarting this new, important program for our community.”
