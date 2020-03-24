Out of concern for the safety of residents and staff during the current coronavirus outbreak, the city of Franklin is temporarily suspending its Batteries, Oil, Paint, Anti-Freeze and Electronics (BOPAE) drop-off program.
There are several options for those that wish to continue to participate:
- Place dried latex paint cans in your regular roll-out container for pickup (use cat litter in the can to dry the paint).
- Visit any of the Williamson County Convenience Centers.
- Store lithium batteries or check local hardware stores to see if they will accept them.
- Take car batteries to any automotive parts center.
- Check with any express or quick oil change locations to see if they will accept waste oil.
- Store at home until city facility re-opens.
“We continue to modify our operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak,” City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time.”
