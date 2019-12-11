Just three days before the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin, the nonprofit Franklin’s Charge made another significant addition by subtraction in its quest to reclaim battlefield land in the area where the Carter House stands alongside Columbia Avenue.
After working with the owners of the ceramic shop just south of the Carter House for the past three years, Franklin’s Charge closed on the purchase of the property on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving and three days before the commemoration of one of the Civil War’s bloodiest battles on Nov. 30, 1864. Franklin’s Charge bought the shop, known as the Spivey House, for $1.365 million from Helen Spivey and Phyllis Eldridge, whose family has owned it for generations.
“It’s as important as anything we’ve saved,” said Eric Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust who was instrumental in acquiring the grants needed to make the purchase.
“It’s core battlefield. It’s just south of the Carter House, so it’s an area that saw heavy fighting and really heavy loss, particularly among the Confederate soldiers. A portion of Gen. John Brown’s division swept across that ground. It’s only about 150 feet south of the main [federal] line, so they were just taking catastrophic loss as they swept across that property.”
Jacobson and Laurie McPeak, BOFT director of Development, played significant roles in securing grants toward the purchase, getting $630,000 from each of the Tennessee Wars Commission and the American Battlefield Protection Program. They also worked with the American Battlefield Trust to get just over $50,000, and the BOFT contributed $10,000.
The acquisition of the property is another in a line of success stories for the area’s historians and preservationists in reclaiming what had become developed land and adding it to Carter Hill Battlefield Park. It began several years ago with the demolition of a Pizza Hut, then later toward the removal of a Domino’s Pizza and a small strip center.
“Seeing what we have done, both at the Eastern Flank [at Carnton] and around the Carter House, has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Gregory Wade, Franklin author, preservationist and board member of Franklin’s Charge. “There aren’t many places that reclaim land. They may buy raw land, but we’re buying expensive property and moving buildings, and that’s pretty much unheard of.”
Next in the process is the removal of the ceramic shop, which could come through demolition or, if possible, a relocation of the structure by someone who might be interested in that task.
Wade said there would be an archeological survey of the ground once the structure is gone.
“That’s been the norm for every piece of property we’ve purchased,” he said.
