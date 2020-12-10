Franklin resident Ernie Bacon has been named as a recipient of a 2021 Sage Award presented by the Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee, joining seven other individuals and organizations being honored by the nonprofit.
In its 29th year, the Sage Awards supports COA’s vision to foster a community where the wisdom, knowledge, skills and experiences of older adults are respected and valued, according to a press release. The awards are given to adults age 50 and older who have demonstrated a lifelong commitment of working to improve the quality of life in their communities. Sage Awards are also presented to organizations that have made a significant and positive impact on the lives of older adults in Middle Tennessee.
Bacon, a native Tennessean, had a long career as a senior corporate executive with several health care companies. He also served as alderman and planning commissioner for the city of Franklin.
In an effort to create family-friendly outdoor spaces and preserve historic land, he was key to the acquisition of two major land parcels which became the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park. He participated in the founding of Franklin Tomorrow, Franklin Sister Cities and the Franklin Transit Authority. Bacon also serves on the Tennessee Historical Commission.
In addition to Bacon, the 2021 individual honorees are Dr. James E. K., the president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, and Phyllis D.K. Hildreth(both of Nashville), vice president for Institutional Strategy and Academics at American Baptist College; John Hood (Murfreesboro), director of government and community affairs at Middle Tennessee State University; Father Charles Strobel (Nashville), who has dedicated his life to offering hospitality and hope to Nashville's homeless population;and Tim Takacs (Hendersonville), one of the first elder law attorneys in the nation to assemble an interdisciplinary team of experts to provide integrated client care.
In addition to the individual awards, COA will honor Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center and The West End Home Foundation with Sage Organization awards.
“The Council on Aging believes that older adults should be celebrated and honored, especially during this challenging time,” said Grace Sutherland Smith, COA’s executive director. “We feel it is vitally important to recognize older adults who have and continue to improve our communities, as well as organizations that significantly improve the lives of older adults throughout our region.”
As COA’s signature event and fundraiser, funds raised from the Sage Awards directly support the organization’s mission to champion informed and positive aging, and serve as the area’s catalyst for collaborative solutions. Awardees will be honored at a luncheon on Oct. 18, 2021, at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.
