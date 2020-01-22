Social media, traditional advertising and other types of promotional tools certainly spin the wheels, but the head of a new urgent care facility in Franklin said there is nothing like word of mouth when it comes to expanding a new business.
And that has been the key for the Urgent Team Walk-In Urgent Care that opened Dec. 11 on Hillsboro Road at Independence Square and next to Kroger Fuel. Staff of the health care business joined with Williamson Inc. staff and ambassadors to welcome Urgent Team to Franklin with a ribbon cutting and get-together Wednesday.
“We’re attracting more and more patients,” said Tom Dent, chairman and CEO of Urgent Team, which has opened 59 urgent care locations in five states. “We’re really happy with the patient volume, and it’s mostly word of mouth. We are actively promoting the center on social media and other ways of advertising. But most of it is word of mouth. Fifty percent of all of our patients, no matter where, learn about us because of good experience that someone else has had. Our best networking is through friends and family.”
Urgent Team is more than just a walk-in clinic, according to Nancy Becker, division vice president. It offers primary care in addition to urgent care.
“We have a broad range of services,” she said.
The Franklin location is open seven days a week and provides treatment for injuries, illnesses and conditions, such as:
• Asthma and allergies
• Ear and eye injuries
• Flu, colds and viral illnesses
• Skin conditions, including burns
• Bites, stings, allergic reactions
• Stitches
• Broken bones, sprains, strains
• School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals
• Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting
• Immunizations and vaccinations
• Urinary tract infections
• Occupational health services
“Our mission is to really provide convenient care and efficient care, but also affordable care — at a very high-quality level,” Becker said.
Urgent Team is part of the Urgent Team Family of Centers, one of the largest independent operators of urgent and family care centers in the Southeast.
