Travel + Leisure has named Southall a Global Vision Award 2022 winner, which identifies and honors companies, individuals, destinations and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices and experiences.
Set to open in July after five years of development, Southall is at its essence a luxury farm-based resort dedicated to sustainability, agricultural and culinary discovery — and the circle of life.
“Our team is filled with pride to see Southall earn this recognition ahead of the property's debut in a few short months,” Senior Vice President of Agriculture and Culinary Tyler Brown said in a news release. “For the past several years, we have collectively placed an emphasis on hard work, diligent research and experimentation to ensure the land that feeds us is left better than it was found for years and years to come.
“At Southall, we want our guests to be a part of this change and look forward to offering hands-on, farm-based activities to guests in the very near future.”
The 325-acre property prioritizes growing agriculture that is native to Middle Tennessee, along with crops that push the edge of what “should” be grown in the region, according to the release, and uses cutting-edge regenerative practices blended with heritage farming to accomplish this.
Examples of these methods include a water filtration system that is recirculated through the orchard with 1,300 trellised apple trees and back into the property’s lake as well as a technology-driven pollination plan that governs Southall’s six apiaries and millions of native bees and honeybees and in turn, yields gallons of honey.
The 2022 Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards celebrate exceptional work and innovation aimed at building a greener, brighter and more equitable planet. To arrive at this year’s list of 33 honorees, nominations were sourced from a panel of industry leaders and experts across the travel, hospitality, retail and nonprofit sectors, along with Travel + Leisure editors and correspondents. The final winner selections were made by Travel + Leisure editors. The winners of this year’s awards will be featured in the publication’s April issue.
For more information and to stay connected on Southall’s upcoming opening, visit www.southalltn.com.
