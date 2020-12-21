The Franklin Sam's Club will close on Monday evening through 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the county.
According to a Sam's Club news release, the temporary closure is a proactive measure that will allow a third-party company to clean and sanitize the store as well as offering associates to restock.
“As health officials work to curb the impact of this pandemic, we want to be a part of the solution to help keep our Clubs safe for associates and members," a Sam's Club spokesperson said in the news release. "We will continue working closely with health officials and adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our members and associates in mind.”
According to the news release, upon reopening Sam's Club will continue to conduct daily health screenings of associates as well requiring both associates and customers to wear masks, along with implementing other "enhanced cleaning measures."
The Franklin Sam's Club is located at 3070 Mallory Lane, and more information can be found here.
