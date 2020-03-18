The Franklin Police Department is reporting a shooting that occurred near Liberty Pike and Royal Oaks Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Limited information has been released, but FPD Public Information Officer Lt. Charles Warner said in a Twitter post with a time stamp of 3:58 p.m. that two unidentified people were arrested after a shooting that happened in a West Main Street parking lot during an argument which was then followed by a brief pursuit.
According to the Twitter post, the unidentified victim has non life threatening injuries, and there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story.
