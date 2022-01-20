The Franklin Fire Department and Spring Hill Fire Department issued mutual aid the Maury County Fire Department on Wednesday night after a vehicle was swept off of a roadway and into a Columbia creek.
According to an MCFD social media post, emergency crews were dispatched to 2411 Rally Hill Road where they found two unidentified people in the vehicle that was in the floodwaters and successfully rescued the victims by use of a swift water rescue team.
Both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for hypothermia. Several firefighters were also treated for hypothermia at the scene.
"The incredible teamwork showed tonight by first responders across agencies was integral to the success of this dangerous rescue," the social media post reads. "Personnel battled near freezing temperatures, rising swift water and cold rain while smoothly conducting the rescue operation."
No further information about the incident was released.
