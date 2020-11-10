The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with last month's armed robbery of a Franklin Starbucks after he was apprehended in Pennsylvania.
According to The Express, a Pennsylvania newspaper, 23-year-old Dakota Shane O'Daniel was arrested just after midnight on Saturday in Lock Haven, Pa., after a Lock Haven Police officer stopped what was believed to be a stolen red Ford Fusion with a Tennessee license plate.
FPD announced the arrest on Tuesday, and The Express reported that while O'Daniel is from Madison, Tenn., he is believed to have family in the area where he was arrested and charged with “arrest prior to requisition” while he awaits extradition to Tennessee.
Now he will face one count of aggravated robbery in Williamson County, where as previously reported, he was named as the suspect in robbery of Starbucks on South Royal Oaks Boulevard on Oct. 26.
Police released surveillance footage of a masked man who brandished a pistol and fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a getaway car that was later tracked to an apartment complex in Hermitage.
No court date has been set for O'Daniel.
