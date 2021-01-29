The Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire at Case Selects Wine and Spirits on Thursday night that they said was extinguished by an automatic sprinkler system.
According to an FFD news release, the fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. in the storage area of the Parkway Commons strip mall business.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said a single fire sprinkler head activated and extinguished the fire prior to the crews arriving at the scene.
“Only one business, where the fire started, was impacted," King said in the news release. "They should reopen soon. The sprinkler system protected the building from Case Selects to Panera Bread.”
No one was injured in the incident that the department believes was caused by smoking materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.