The city of Franklin is suspending its blue bin recycling program until further notice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an email from the city, its recycling processor, Marshall County Recycling, has halted services due to the virus. Franklin officials have reached out to other processors, but at this time there are no services available.
In the meantime, citizens can take their recyclables to the Williamson County Recycling Centers or throw their recycling in the trash. Click here to see the locations.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but we will do our best to restore these services when we can," Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “The blue bin program is important to the city and something we will continue in the future.”
The blue bin program began in early January, and latest numbers have shown that over 11,000 households have registered for the bins and 10,370 bins have been delivered. It replaced the old blue bag recycling method that began about 10 years ago.
