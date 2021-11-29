An 18-year-old Franklin man has been charged with five counts of rape and a charge of violating the state's sex offender registry following a grand jury indictment.
Brennan Nicholas King was arrested and charged this month following the indictment, which alleges that the incidents occurred in April and August of this year, involving at least two unidentified female victims aged 16 and 18.
No further information about the current charges was immediately available, but according to the indictment, the charge of violation of the sex offender registry stems from King's alleged failure to notify the registering agency stemming from a previous conviction in the Juvenile Court of Williamson County for the offense of aggravated sexual battery.
Due to that conviction being in the juvenile court, no information about that case was available. King is not listed in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's online sex offender registry, which may be due to King's age, as he was 17 when these new crimes allegedly took place and was a minor during his previous conviction.
King was booked and released on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in February 2022.
