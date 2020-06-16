Franklin Teens For Justice will host a vigil to honor those who have died due to police brutality on Wednesday at Harlinsdale Farm.
According to the event flyer, the Say Their Names Memorial event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will feature local speakers who will share their experiences with racial injustice.
Organizers are encouraging attendees to wear masks to promote public health and safety and they have said that there will be room for people to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Harlinsdale Farm is located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. More information about Franklin Teens For Justice can be found here.
