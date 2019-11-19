The Patricia Hart Society of United Way of Williamson County will host their annual Full Tummies, Warm Hearts Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21.
The event will take place at the United Way of Williamson County in Franklin from 6:45 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.
According to a news release, the food drive will benefit more than 800 Williamson County families.
324 sponsors and 86 volunteers provided food baskets last year for 878 households and fed 3,674 people.
Community volunteers will meet at the United Way office for food basket pick up and then deliver them to local schools and United Way partner agencies.
Baskets include nonperishable food and gift cards for perishable items, plus anything the donor wants to include such as warm socks, games, treats, and holiday decorations.
According to a news release, Full Tummies, Warm Hearts is a commitment made by the Patricia Hart Society women’s group to assist people and families in Williamson County who do not have the means to serve or enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
For decades the United Way of Williamson County’s corporate and community partners, as well as individual supporters, have “sponsored” anonymous people and families, and contributed donated food, time and resources to make the Thanksgiving food drive possible.
To learn more about United Way of Williamson County, the Patricia Hart Society, or Full Tummies, Warm Hearts, please visit www.uwwc.org or call the United Way office at 615-771-2312.
Local schools and nonprofits handle the confidential receipt of the baskets for the individuals and families.
United Way of Williamson County is located at 209 Gothic Ct. Ste. 107 in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.