The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, which includes the Franklin Theatre and the Downtown Franklin Association as its divisions, released a statement regarding the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on the theater and downtown shops and restaurants.
The Franklin Theatre will be temporarily suspending operation through April 10, but Main Street restaurants and shops will be open for time remaining at the discretion of the tenants.
Below is the full statement:
At the Heritage Foundation, we believe it is our responsibility to prioritize the health and well-being of our staff, members, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, partners, and our community; while also supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus. Through that lens, we will continue to make decisions with vigilance and courage informed by the latest science-based information and guided by our mission and values.
Our first priority during this time is to ensure the health and safety of our community.
To that end, we have several announcements regarding some Heritage Foundation business units:
The Franklin Theatre -- The Franklin Theatre will suspend all ticketed events and movies until April 10. We are making every effort to reschedule all of the shows that were slated during this time. We are also working with our venue rental clients to do our very best to find new dates for their events.
Main Street -- Main Street is open for business and aside from the theater, all merchants and restaurants that we know of are remaining open. These businesses could remain open or close at their discretion, so you might call any directly for more details.
