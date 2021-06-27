The Franklin Fire Department will hold a grand opening celebration for the new Fire Station 7 on Tuesday.
The public is invited to the event which will include an open house where they can tour the station, enjoy snow cones and much more.
The event will also include a “hose-uncoupling” ceremony for the new station and a traditional “wetdown” ceremony for the apparatus.
The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, with overflow, on-street parking available on John Fitzgerald Dr. (off of Peytonsville Road), and at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center.
Station 7 is the first fire station in the city to include an ambulance wing, which was funded by Williamson County and staffed by Williamson Medical Center EMS personnel.
The new station replaces the temporary Franklin Fire Station 7, which was established in 2014 as an emergency measure, after a fatal gasoline tanker explosion destroyed the Goose Creek Bypass-Peytonsville Road bridge and critical access to the east side of I-65.
According to an FFD news release, the temporary station was originally inside the Williamson County Ag Expo Center, and then later consisted of a mobile home for firefighter quarters and a metal pole barn for the apparatus, located on the grounds of the Williamson County Ag Expo Center.
In February, FFD unveiled John Fitzgerald Drive, where Station 7 is located, in honor of the department's first paid, career African American firefighter, John Fitzgerald.
Station 7 is located at 1972 John Fitzgerald Drive in Franklin.
