Gateway Chamber Orchestra will host the second annual America’s Haydn Festival on Friday, April 3, through Monday, April 6, at locations in Franklin.
Tickets are on sale now for the festival honoring the famed composer Franz Joseph Haydn.
The multi-day event includes string quartet, full orchestra and choir performances of works by Haydn. As a part of the First Friday Art Scene on April 3 at 7:30 p.m. the nationally recognized Omer Quartet will perform a concert of string quartet works at the historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Franklin.
The final Masterworks concert on Monday April 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Franklin Theatre features the Gateway Chamber Orchestra. Middle Tennessee’s military and veteran-based chorus, Sounds of Home, joins forces with the Gateway Chamber Choir to perform the Lord Nelson Mass, one of Haydn’s most powerful masterworks.
“The line-up for our second year of the Festival is going to be dynamic,” said Gregory Wolynec, Gateway Chamber Orchestra music director. “The Omer Quartet is a talented, world-class group that we are extremely excited to have perform for Franklin. Bringing together the terrific GCO Chorus with the Sounds of Home chorus will be a beautiful addition to the festival as they perform a work that many of us consider Haydn's single greatest composition.”
The Masterworks Series explores established masterworks, overlooked treasures, and works by contemporary American composers. This season, titled “Emotion Abounds,” presents powerful and emotional programs featuring favorite composers of the GCO, including Mozart, Schubert, Schoenburg and, of course, Haydn. The season will culminate with the second annual BBQ, Brews & Beethoven featuring Copland’s Appalachian Spring, local craft beer and delicious barbecue.
Individual tickets to America’s Haydn Festival on April 3-6 are available now by calling the Franklin Theatre box office at 615-538-2076 or visiting franklintheatre.com.
The GCO is a nationally recognized cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Wolynec, the GCO performs in two permanent homes – The Franklin Theatre and the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. For more information about the GCO, visit gatewaychamberorchestra.com.
