The City of Franklin plans to reopen playgrounds in city parks on June 10.
“After receiving additional guidance from Commissioner Mark Ezell of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group, we’ve decided to move to the next phase of re-opening our Parks,” City Administrator Eric Stuckey said in a press release.
City parks were open to the public throughout the stay-at-home orders, but many portions of the parks, like playgrounds, were closed. Tennis courts, dog parks, equestrian trails, batting cages, athletic fields and the skate park are all now open.
“We’re excited to begin this next phase of re-opening for our Parks,” Lisa Clayton, City of Franklin Parks Director, said in the release. “Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at every playground as a reminder for our patrons to wash their hands frequently.”
Public restrooms at all parks are also now open.
Playgrounds in Franklin are located at Aspen Grove Park, Del Rio Park, Fieldstone Park, Jim Warren Park, Liberty Park and Pinkerton Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.