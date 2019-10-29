With the next quarterly Breakfast with the Mayors set to kick off Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Rolling Hills Community Church, Franklin Tomorrow is continuing daily to add events to the roster for On The Table 2019, and it is not too late for citizens to pick a conversation to attend.
This is the second year for On the Table, with this year’s initiative including a week-long series of opportunities for people to gather in small groups around a table with friends, neighbors, colleagues and maybe even a few people meeting for the first time, to share a meal and have a real conversation about what’s important to Franklin.
After Tuesday’s kickoff, additional events will occur across the city in both public and private events through Saturday, Nov. 9, when Franklin Tomorrow will host Engage Franklin, a community-wide reflection and engagement fair at Columbia State Community College from 9-11 a.m.
To see the list of events – which is being updated daily – go to https://franklintomorrow.org/onthetable/#tab-d7e2b301ff87fea9ecf
On the Table conversations are intended to inspire people to take action and seize opportunities in the community. Adding a diversity of voices provides unique discussions around varying issues that matter to the community. After conversations happen, participants will be asked to share their outcomes and provide feedback around topics discussed through a post-event survey.
Table hosts are needed and can sign up at www.franklintomorrow.org/onthetable and then click on the “Host a Table” tab. Hosts will gather groups of 8-12 people for a meal and discussion about issues that are important to them. Hosts will receive training, a toolkit and supporting materials to make the day a success. Training of hosts has started, but is available online as well.
Other than Breakfast with the Mayors, additional public conversations include, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, a biscuit breakfast at Brookdale Franklin; coffee and donuts in the City Hall boardroom; an afternoon social hour at JJ’s Wine Bar; and a family dinner at First Presbyterian Church.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, events are planned at Franklin Housing Authority and Williamson County Health Council; a social hour gathering at Maristone of Franklin senior living community; and an open community dinner at Eastern Flank Battlefield Clubhouse.
Events will culminate on Saturday, Nov. 9, with Engage Franklin at Columbia State Community College from 9-11 a.m. There will be opportunities to participate in an On the Table conversation, as well as interact with local nonprofits and organizations with direct-service opportunities.
Additional events are being added daily, so check the website at www.franklintomorrow.org/onthetable for access to all RSVP links and times of events. Guests are asked to RSVP so host sites may plan accordingly.
