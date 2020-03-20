Franklin Mayor Ken Moore along with Franklin Tomorrow leadership announced that March 20 is officially Franklin Tomorrow Day.
In a proclamation made for Friday, Moore presented the proclamation to Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate and Franklin Tomorrow Board President Allena Bell. and declared this day, March 20, Franklin Tomorrow Day.
“During the past 20 years, Franklin Tomorrow’s work has had a positive impact on the city of Franklin and its residents through its work to engage the community, foster collaboration and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin,” Moore said.
Franklin Tomorrow was founded in early 2000 by a small group of business and civic leaders who recognized something needed to be done to ensure Franklin’s future would be as rich – in meaning and spirit, as well as in buildings and businesses – as its past. Franklin’s essential attributes, those qualities that were at the heart of its attraction, would need to be ensured through a broad-based strategic effort, the founders thought.
Since its founding, Franklin Tomorrow has worked to create an environment that promotes community involvement with events, educational programs, and community forums. Strong collaborations have been formed between the city of Franklin, the local Chamber of Commerce, Franklin Special School District, other nonprofits, but most importantly with and among the people who live, work and play in Franklin. A culture has been created in Franklin to engage the community on a broad array of important topics in a way that keeps the community connected
“We are so honored that the city of Franklin is recognizing Franklin Tomorrow’s 20th year by declaring March 20 Franklin Tomorrow Day,” Tate said. “Franklin Tomorrow continues to work hard to make sure we are creating an environment in Franklin that allows its citizens to be engaged and collaborative all while enhancing the city of Franklin to make it a better place in the future. I appreciate Mayor Moore on his decision to declare this day Franklin Tomorrow Day and look forward to what the future holds for Franklin and Franklin Tomorrow.”
A special event planned for March 20, with founder Julian Bibb and other members of the original Board and Steering Committee, had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration with the community is being planned for July 30 at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.
“It is such great news that the city of Franklin has officially declared March 20 as Franklin Tomorrow Day,” Bell said. “Franklin Tomorrow has been a part of this community for 20 years and we are so grateful to be able to work with the city of Franklin to honor that.”
Franklin Tomorrow’s charter was signed and filed with the state of Tennessee on March 20, 2000.
Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.
