With the start of a new year and a new decade now underway, Franklin Tomorrow has announced two events for January that residents from across Williamson County might want to attend.
All mayors from towns throughout the county are invited for the first Breakfast with the Mayors event of 2020 scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin.
Before that rolls around, Franklin Tomorrow will present its monthly FrankTalks lecture series Monday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Williamson campus of Columbia State Community College. A coffee social will be held from 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and the program will start at 9:30.
The topic for the program is, “Top People to Know in 2020.” Panelists will include Justin Foster, general manager of The Harpeth hotel in downtown Franklin, and Patrick Cassidy, artistic director for Studio Tenn Theater. Additional panelists will be announced later.
Parking for FrankTalks is available in Columbia State’s new parking garage and the event will take place on the second floor of the Administration Building.
To RSVP, go to this link: https://franktalks-jan-2020.eventbrite.com
At Breakfast with the Mayors, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will welcome their counterparts from other cities in Williamson County to join them for 2020’s first Franklin Tomorrow Breakfast with the Mayors, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Invited to participate are Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Fairview Mayor John Blade, Nolensville Mayor Jim Alexander, Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, and Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier.
To RSVP, visit https://jan28ftmayoralsummit.eventbrite.com
FrankTalks would not be able to take place without the support of presenting sponsor, Renasant Bank, and sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center. It is held on the first Monday of the month at various locations across Franklin.
Breakfast with the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, and Williamson County Association of Realtors. Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and Andrews Transportation Group. Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and Community Coffee will provide breakfast on Jan. 28.
Additional 2020 dates for Breakfast with the Mayors are April 28, July 28 and Oct. 27. Topics and guests will be announced closer to each date.
Franklin Tomorrow is an independent community visioning and engagement nonprofit. It has as its mission to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Visit its website at www.franklintomorrow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.