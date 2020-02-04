Franklin Tomorrow has hired a second-generation Franklinite as its new director of community engagement, effective immediately.
Carly Schroer will assist Franklin Tomorrow in handling efficient and effective operations, quality public events, and organizational meetings all while upholding the mission and vision of Franklin Tomorrow to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin.
Schroer previously worked for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development as the department’s public information officer for over five years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and currently resides in Franklin.
“Carly's enthusiasm for the job and her passion for Franklin made her the ideal candidate for this position, which will help us further the outcomes of initiatives such as On the Table through programs like Breakfast With the Mayors and FrankTalks,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said. “She has a deep knowledge of Franklin as a native and a positive outlook for the future as she makes her home here.”
Schroer said she is excited to see what’s on the horizon for the nonprofit.
“I am so honored to be able to join a great organization like Franklin Tomorrow,” Schroer said. “Being able to do great things for Franklin is something I am extremely passionate about. I can’t wait to see what is in store for Franklin Tomorrow in the future and am looking forward to working to make Franklin a better place.”
